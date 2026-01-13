Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Who is Erfan Soltani, the 26-year-old Iran plans to execute over protests?

Who is Erfan Soltani, the 26-year-old Iran plans to execute over protests?

The National Union for Democracy in Iran, a US-based non-profit organisation of the Iranian diaspora, said that the Islamic Republic told Soltani's family that the 'sentence is final'

Erfan Soltani

Erfan Soltani is a resident of Fardis, a town near Karaj on the outskirts of Tehran.Photo: X

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran is reportedly going to execute a 26-year-old man for participating in the anti-Khamenei protests which began late last year. Human rights groups warn that the case of Erfan Soltani could mark the start of executions targeting protesters arrested during the ongoing crackdown.
 
Unlike earlier crackdowns by the Iranian government, where protesters were mostly shot dead, Soltani’s execution is expected to be carried out by hanging, which would mark the first execution linked to the current protests.

Who is Erfan Soltani?

Erfan Soltani is a resident of Fardis, a town near Karaj on the outskirts of Tehran. He was arrested on January 8 during protests and has been charged with "waging war against God", a capital offence under Iranian law.
 
 
According to Iran Human Rights, Soltani has been denied access to a lawyer and, according to his family, he has not been given a trial. The exact charges against him have not been made public.
 
Sources close to Soltani’s family told Iran Human Rights that they were informed on January 12 that he had been sentenced to death and that the execution would be carried out on January 14.

Also Read

ICICI Prudential Life

ICICI Prudential Life Q3FY26 result: Net profit jumps 19% to ₹387 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg

India-Canada ties 'catching up', says Indian envoy ahead of Carney's visit

Iran, Iran flag

Iran eases some curbs, allows calls abroad as protest death toll spikes

SBI

SBI raises ATM transaction fees after a year: What changes for customers

Supreme Court, Stray dogs

Will impose heavy compensation on states for every dog bite case: SC

 
The National Union for Democracy in Iran, a US-based non-profit organisation of the Iranian diaspora, said the Islamic Republic told Soltani's family that the "sentence is final". "His (Soltani) only crime was calling for freedom," the organisation said in an X post.  ALSO READ | Trump keeps 'all options' open as Iran protest death toll hits 646

Why this matters

Many detainees could face similar punishment. Mass arrests have been reported across several cities, with the number of detainees estimated to have crossed 10,000.
 
Since January 8, Iran has enforced a nationwide internet shutdown. NetBlocks estimates that around 99 per cent of internet access has been cut off, making it difficult to verify arrests, deaths, and legal proceedings.
 
A similar blackout in November 2019 coincided with mass killings of protesters, with some estimates later putting the death toll as high as 1,500, Iran Human Rights said.

What are the officials saying?

Iranian officials have described protesters as rioters, mohareb (enemies of God), terrorists, and foreign-backed agitators, accusations that carry the death penalty. Authorities have also said cases will be handled with severity and speed by special branches of the Revolutionary Courts.  ALSO READ | Iran president joins pro-government rallies as protests intensify: Key updates

Anti-Khamenei protests

The latest protests began on December 28, 2025, in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar amid worsening economic conditions and quickly spread across the country with anti-government slogans.
 
The widespread protests soon turned violent with security forces using military weapons against demonstrators, including shooting at close range, head and upper body. According to Iran Human Rights, at least 648 protesters across 14 provinces have been killed since the unrest began. At least nine of those killed are believed to be under 18.

More From This Section

Trump

Trump's Iran tariff vow risks derailing one-year trade truce with China

US President Donald Trump

Trump to visit Ford factory to promote manufacturing amid job worries

Iran, Iran protest

Trump keeps 'all options' open as Iran protest death toll hits 646: Updates

Grok

Pentagon embracing Musk's Grok AI chatbot despite rising global outcry

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war

US accuses Russia of war escalation in Ukraine as Trump pushes for peace

Topics : Iran Iran economy US Iran tensions BS Web Reports execution Protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksQ3 Results TodayTATA Punch Facelift 2026 PriceTrump TariffsGold and Silver Rate TodayMakar Sankranti 2026 DateWeather TodayPersonal Finance