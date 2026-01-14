World on a precipice as trade, tech become weapons of influence: WEF

The world is balancing on a precipice as trade, finance and technology are wielded as weapons of influence, an annual World Economic Forum survey released on Wednesday said.

A survey of 1,300 global leaders and experts worldwide found that geoeconomic confrontation and state-based armed conflict are seen as the two biggest risks the world faces in 2026.

WEF’s Global Risks Report 2026 has listed cyber insecurity, inequality of wealth and income, insufficient public services and economic downturn among the top risks for India. The report mentioned state-based armed conflict, such as proxy and civil wars, coups and terrorism, as the fifth biggest risk for India. WEF said that potential flashpoints over the next decade could include the Indus River Basin between India and Pakistan.

Half of those surveyed anticipate a turbulent or stormy world over the next two years, up 14 percentage points from last year. This worsens further, with the figure rising to 57 per cent for 2036. “Pessimism overall is on the rise in the shorter term. Respondents’ perception of the global outlook over the next two years has worsened compared with last year’s findings,” the survey found. WEF’s Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, to be held from January 19 to 23, 2026, will discuss these issues at a gathering of leaders from business, government, international organisations, civil society and academia under the theme ‘A Spirit of Dialogue’.