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Iran fires 7 ballistic missiles toward Kuwait, Bahrain after US down drones

Iran fired ​seven ballistic ​missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain ​hours after Centcom shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward ​the Strait of Hormuz

US sanctions on Iran, Trump Economic Fury campaign, Iran oil exports China, US Iran economic pressure, Strait of Hormuz crisis
US forces ‌subsequently ​struck Iranian coastal ‌surveillance radar sites in Goruk ‌and ⁠on Qeshm Island to ​defend against further maritime attacks | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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US ??forces intercepted multiple ​Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched ??toward the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf, Central Command ‌said on Friday.
 
Iran fired ​seven ballistic ​missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain ​hours after Centcom shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward ​the Strait of Hormuz, the ‌statement said, adding that the ​attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic.
 
US forces ‌subsequently ​struck Iranian coastal ‌surveillance radar sites in Goruk ‌and ??on Qeshm Island to ​defend against further maritime attacks, it said.
 
Centcom said that ​initial assessments indicate six of the missiles launched ‌by Iran were intercepted ‌and a seventh did not reach its intended target.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 
 
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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsKuwaitBahrain

First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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