Iran fires 7 ballistic missiles toward Kuwait, Bahrain after US down drones

US ??forces intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched ??toward the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf, Central Command said on Friday.
Iran fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain hours after Centcom shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz, the statement said, adding that the attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic.
US forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and ??on Qeshm Island to defend against further maritime attacks, it said.
Centcom said that initial assessments indicate six of the missiles launched by Iran were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its intended target.
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