Iran military command vows 'crushing response' after fresh US strikes

Iran's top joint military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said on Wednesday that Iranian armed forces would deliver a "crushing response" after accusing the US military of targeting parts of southern Iran in what it called a "blatant act of aggression", and warned that Tehran would not allow US interference in the management of the Strait of Hormuz.
It said that the only safe passage for commercial vessels and oil tankers through the waterway was the route determined by Iran.
The US military unleashed a new wave of strikes against Iran on Tuesday and revoked a license allowing the country to sell oil after three tankers were hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, putting pressure on an already fragile ceasefire.
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