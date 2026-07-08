Iran military command vows 'crushing response' after fresh US strikes

Iran's top joint military command, ​Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said on Wednesday that Iranian armed forces would deliver a "crushing response" after accusing the ‌US military of ​targeting parts ​of southern Iran in what ​it called a "blatant act of aggression", and warned that Tehran would not allow US interference ​in the management of ‌the Strait of Hormuz.

It said that ​the only safe passage for commercial vessels and oil tankers through ‌the waterway ​was the route ‌determined by Iran.

The US military ‌unleashed a new wave of ​strikes against Iran on Tuesday and revoked a license ​allowing the country to sell oil after three tankers ‌were hit by projectiles in ‌the Strait of Hormuz, putting pressure on an already fragile ceasefire.