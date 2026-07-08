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Iran military command vows 'crushing response' after fresh US strikes

The US military ‌unleashed a new wave of ​strikes against Iran on Tuesday and revoked a license ​allowing the country to sell oil after three tankers ‌were hit by projectiles in ‌the Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran, Iran, US
Iran vows retaliation, says Hormuz passage will follow its rules | Image: Canva
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 7:58 AM IST
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Iran's top joint military command, ​Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said on Wednesday that Iranian armed forces would deliver a "crushing response" after accusing the ‌US military of ​targeting parts ​of southern Iran in what ​it called a "blatant act of aggression", and warned that Tehran would not allow US interference ​in the management of ‌the Strait of Hormuz. 
 
It said that ​the only safe passage for commercial vessels and oil tankers through ‌the waterway ​was the route ‌determined by Iran.
 
The US military ‌unleashed a new wave of ​strikes against Iran on Tuesday and revoked a license ​allowing the country to sell oil after three tankers ‌were hit by projectiles in ‌the Strait of Hormuz, putting pressure on an already fragile ceasefire.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :US-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensions

First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 7:58 AM IST

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