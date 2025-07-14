Iran's President was injured while escaping Israeli 'assassination' attempt

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian survived an alleged assassination attempt during the country's military confrontation with Israel last month. According to Iran's state-run Fars news agency, Pezeshkian had sustained minor leg injuries in an Israeli air strike during a meeting of the Supreme National Security Council in Tehran on June 15. He was forced to flee through an emergency exit following the attack.

ALSO READ: Iran open to nuclear talks if US guarantees no further military strikes Al Jazeera quoted an Israeli official saying that the "assassination attempt" was aimed at the heads of the three branches of government in an effort to overthrow it. The strike was carried out shortly before noon during a meeting attended by the heads of the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of the government.

Israel has not publicly commented on the report. Iran's council building targeted by Israeli missiles According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli strike targeted a high-level meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council in western Tehran, where Pezeshkian and the heads of three branches of the government, along with other senior officials, were in attendance. The building's entrances and exits were hit by six missiles in an attempt to block escape routes and cut off air flow. Electricity was severed following the explosions, but Iranian officials managed to escape through a pre-designated emergency hatch, including the president, who is said to have sustained minor leg injuries while evacuating, reported Al Jazeera.

Iranian authorities have reportedly launched a probe into the suspected presence of Israeli spies, given the striking accuracy of the intelligence used in the attack. Pezeshkian confirms Israeli role in strike ALSO READ: Israel says Iran could recover enriched uranium at nuclear site hit by US In an interview to American commentator Tucker Carlson last week , Pezeshkian claimed that Israel had attempted to assassinate him. “They did try, yes, but they failed,” he said. “It was not the United States behind the attempt on my life. It was Israel. I was in a meeting when they tried to bombard the area where we were holding that meeting.”