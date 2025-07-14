Trump admin defends immigration policies after California worker's death

Federal officials on Sunday defended President Donald Trump's escalating campaign to deport immigrants in the US illegally, including a California farm raid that left one worker dead, and said the administration would appeal a ruling to halt some of its more aggressive tactics.

ALSO READ: California National Guard troops protect immigration officers in LA raid Trump has vowed to deport millions of people in the country illegally and has executed raids at work sites including farms that were largely exempted from enforcement during his first term. The administration has faced dozens of lawsuits across the country for its tactics.

Department of Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem and Trump's border czar Tom Homan said on Sunday that the administration would appeal a federal judge's Friday ruling that blocked the administration from detaining immigrants based solely on racial profiling and denying detained people the right to speak with a lawyer.

In interviews with Fox News and NBC, Noem criticized the judge, an appointee of Democratic former President Joe Biden, and denied that the administration had used the tactics described in the lawsuit. "We will appeal, and we will win," she said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday." ALSO READ: New York backs California in opposing Trump's troop deployment in LA Homan said on CNN's "State of the Union" that physical characteristics could be one factor among multiple that would establish a reasonable suspicion that a person lacked legal immigration status, allowing federal officers to stop someone. During a chaotic raid and resulting protests on Thursday at two sites of a cannabis farm in Southern California, 319 people in the US illegally were detained and federal officers encountered 14 migrant minors, Noem said on NBC News' "Meet the Press."

The Department of Homeland Security later increased the total number of arrests to 361. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche posted on X late on Sunday that the Justice Department was reviewing the actions of protesters during the raid, including Democratic US Representative Salud Carbajal of California. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency earlier accused of Carbajal in a social media post of sharing an ICE employee's business card with members of what it called a "violent mob." ALSO READ: Judge blocks racial profiling by immigration officials in LA crackdown Carbajal said he witnessed federal agents using what he described as unreasonable force against demonstrators and farm workers.

"I witnessed agents, in full military gear, fire smoke canisters and other projectiles into a crowd of peaceful civilians," Carbajal wrote on X. Workers were injured during the raid and one later died from his injuries, according to the United Farm Workers. Homan told CNN that the farmworker's death was tragic but that ICE officers were doing their jobs and executing criminal search warrants. "It's always unfortunate when there's deaths," he said. US Senator Alex Padilla said on CNN that federal agents are using racial profiling to arrest people. Padilla, a California Democrat and the son of Mexican immigrants, was forcibly removed from a Noem press conference in Los Angeles in June and handcuffed after trying to ask a question.