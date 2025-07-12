Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran open to nuclear talks if US guarantees no further military strikes

Iran open to nuclear talks if US guarantees no further military strikes

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a speech to Tehran-based foreign diplomats that Iran has always been ready and will be ready in the future for talks about its nuclear programme

Abbas Araghchi

Araghchi said that under Iranian law, the country will answer the agency's request for cooperation "case by case, based on Iran's interests. | (Photo: PTI)

AP Tehran
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran's foreign minister said Saturday that his country would accept a resumption of nuclear talks with the US if there were assurances of no more attacks against it, state media reported.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a speech to Tehran-based foreign diplomats that Iran has always been ready and will be ready in the future for talks about its nuclear programme, but, assurance should be provided that in case of a resumption of talks, the trend will not lead to war.

Referring to the 12-day Israeli bombardment of Iran's nuclear and military sites, and the US strike on June 22, Araghchi said that if the US and others wish to resume talks with Iran, "first of all, there should be a firm guarantee that such actions will not be repeated. The attack on Iran's nuclear facilities has made it more difficult and complicated to achieve a solution based on negotiations.

 

Following the strikes, Iran suspended cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, which led to the departure of inspectors.

Araghchi said that under Iranian law, the country will answer the agency's request for cooperation "case by case, based on Iran's interests.

Also Read

us pentagon

Pentagon confirms Iranian missile struck Qatar air base in Tehran's attack

Iran, Iran flag

Satellite images show Iran strikes hit US communications dome at Qatar base

United Nations

As wars rage in Gaza, Iran and Ukraine, is the UN struggling for relevance?

Israel-Iran conflict

1,060 people killed in war with Israel, death toll could rise: Iran govt

Iran President

Iran's Prez Pezeshkian says he's open to talks with US despite strikes

He also said any inspection by the agency should be done based on Iran's security concerns as well as the safety of the inspectors.

The risk of proliferation of radioactive ingredients and an explosion of ammunition that remains from the war in the attacked nuclear sites is serious, he said.

He also reiterated Iran's position on the need to continue enriching uranium on its soil. US President Donald Trump has insisted that cannot happen.

Israel claims it acted because Tehran was within reach of a nuclear weapon. US intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency had assessed Iran last had an organised nuclear weapons programme in 2003, though Tehran had been enriching uranium up to 60 per cent a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in an interview published Monday said the US airstrikes so badly damaged his country's nuclear facilities that Iranian authorities still have not been able to access them to survey the destruction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gaza, Israel-Gaza, Palestine

Israeli strikes and shootings kill 52 Palestinians in Gaza: Hamas

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump hits EU, Mexico goods with 30% tariff effective Aug 1

Sergei Lavrov, Russia foreign minister

Russia warns US, South Korea, Japan against alliance targeting North Korea

Firefighters work in a destroyed apartment building after a Russian attack in Kyiv

Russian drone, missile strikes kill at least 2, injure over 14 in Ukraine

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

Republican governors push DOGE programmes, embrace cost-cutting brand

Topics : US-Iran tensions Iran nuclear agreement Israel Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon