Nepal flash flood disaster caused by high-altitude glacier collapse: China

China on Friday said the collapse of a high-altitude glacier in Nepal may have triggered the massive flash flood disaster that engulfed the Tibet-Nepal border, killing hundreds and causing widespread damage.

The death toll from Wednesday's flood-related devastation climbed to 469 in Nepal, while three people were killed in Tibet.

"We noted that experts and official institutions of China and Nepal have made preliminary assessments on the cause of the disaster," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here.

"According to their analysis, the disaster may have been triggered by the collapse of a high-altitude glacier in Nepal," he said, answering a question.

China's stand underscores that both Beijing and Kathmandu are on the same page about the cause of the disaster, which resulted in massive deaths and widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure. A preliminary assessment by Nepalese authorities and a revised analysis by the US Geological Survey (USGS) on Thursday identified a glacial collapse and debris flow as the trigger for the disaster. The ice-rock avalanche struck the Lhende River, temporarily blocking its flow before the natural barrier gave way and unleashed a massive surge downstream into the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river system. About the missing and stranded tourists and pilgrims from India visiting Tibet, Lin said, "The details are being verified. We have already notified relevant countries' embassies and we will maintain communication with them".

Chinese officials on Friday said more than 1,000 people, including 555 tourists, have been evacuated from Gyirong County near the Tibet-Nepal border, which was struck by the devastating flash floods, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. No tourist remains stranded in the area now, according to the state-run Global Times. President Xi Jinping also sent a message of condolences to Nepalese President Ram Chandra Poudel over the disaster. Meanwhile, at a meeting of the ruling Communist Party of China presided over by Xi, it was said: "The disaster occurred in a severely cold plateau region with steep valleys, variable weather, many surrounding glaciers and glacial lakes, as well as potential geological hazards, which poses significant challenges to emergency rescue operations".