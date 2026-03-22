Iran's death toll in ongoing war now over 1,500: State broadcaster

More than 1,500 people have been killed in Iran during the war, the state broadcaster said late Saturday, citing the health ministry. Residents said Iran's capital saw heavy airstrikes as they marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran targeted a joint UK-US military base in the Indian Ocean, and Iran's main nuclear enrichment site was struck again, as the war in the West Asia entered its fourth week. Iran's attack on the Diego Garcia base -- 4,000 km away -- suggested Tehran has missiles that can go farther than previously acknowledged, or that it had used its space programme for an improvised launch.