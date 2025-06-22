'No signs of contamination': Iran after US strikes its nuclear facilities

Iran said early Sunday there were no signs of contamination at its nuclear sites at Isfahan, Fordo and Natanz after US airstrikes targeted the facilities.

Iranian state media quoted the country's National Nuclear Safety System Centre, which published a statement saying its radiation detectors had recorded no radioactive release after the strikes.

There is no danger to the residents living around the aforementioned sites, the statement added.

Earlier Israeli airstrikes on nuclear sites similarly have caused no recorded release of radioactive material into the environment around the facilities, the International Atomic Energy Agency has said.

The strikes, which came after days of deliberation but ahead of Trump’s self-imposed two-week deadline, mark a major escalation in the conflict as the US formally joins Israel’s military campaign against Iran.

In a brief televised address from the Oval Office, Trump said: “The strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally destroyed.”

He warned Tehran that the path forward held “either peace or tragedy,” and cautioned that many more targets remain on the US military’s radar. “If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill,” he added.

According to CBS News, the US informed Iran via diplomatic channels that no further strikes were planned and that the US does not seek regime change.

Trump confirmed that the targeted sites included Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. Speaking to Fox News, he said six bunker-buster bombs were used against the heavily fortified Fordow facility, while 30 Tomahawk missiles struck other nuclear sites.