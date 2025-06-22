Trump wins immediate praise from Republicans after announcing Iran strikes

Congressional Republicans and at least one Democrat immediately praised President Donald Trump after he said Saturday evening that the US military bombed three sites in Iran.

Well done, President Trump, Sen Lindsey Graham of South Carolina posted on X. Texas Sen John Cornyn called it a courageous and correct decision. Alabama Sen Katie Britt called the bombings strong and surgical.

Oklahoma Sen Markwayne Mullin posted: America first, always.

The Senate Armed Services Committee chairman, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, said Trump has made a deliberate and correct decision to eliminate the existential threat posed by the Iranian regime.

Wicker posted on X that we now have very serious choices ahead to provide security for our citizens and our allies.

The quick endorsements of stepped up US involvement in Iran came after Trump had publicly mulled the strikes for days and many congressional Republicans had cautiously said they thought he would make the right decision. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Saturday evening that as we take action tonight to ensure a nuclear weapon remains out of reach for Iran, I stand with President Trump and pray for the American troops and personnel in harm's way. Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson were briefed ahead of the strikes on Saturday, according to people familiar with the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it.

Johnson said in a statement that the military operations should serve as a clear reminder to our adversaries and allies that President Trump means what he says. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rick Crawford said he had also been in touch with the White House and I am grateful to the US service members who carried out these precise and successful strikes." Breaking from many of his Democratic colleagues, Sen John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, an outspoken supporter of Israel, also praised the attacks on Iran. As I've long maintained, this was the correct move by @POTUS, he posted. Iran is the world's leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities.