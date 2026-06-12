Iran slams US attacks on vessels with Indian crew, cites security risks

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Friday criticised the US attacks on merchant ships with Indian crew, saying such actions "threaten global peace and security".

Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week. One of them led to the death of three Indian seafarers.

Baqaei also extended condolences to the bereaved families and the Indian government in a post on X. "We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and offer our sincere condolences to the Indian people and government."

He urged the international community to hold the US accountable, adding that its conduct "continues to threaten global peace and security while endangering the freedom of navigation."