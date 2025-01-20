Iranian court sentenced death penalty to singer Tataloo for blasphemy

Iran’s Supreme Court has sentenced singer Amir Hossein Maghsoudloo, also known as Tataloo, to death on appeal after being convicted of blasphemy. The ruling comes after the court accepted an objection from the prosecutor to a previous five-year jail term, according to a report by the Agence France Press.

According to a report, the court found Tataloo guilty of insulting the Prophet Mohammed. His case was reopened, and the decision was made to impose the death penalty. However, the verdict is not final, and Tataloo has the option to appeal again.

Background and previous legal issues

Tataloo, 37, has been living in Istanbul since 2018. In December 2023, he was handed over to Iranian authorities by Turkish police and has been in detention ever since. Besides blasphemy, Tataloo was also sentenced to 10 years for promoting “prostitution” and faced other charges, including “propaganda” against the Iranian government and publishing “obscene content”.

Tataloo’s influence and controversies

The musician is known for his unique blend of rap, pop, and R&B. Despite his controversial image, he had previously attracted attention from conservative politicians in Iran, who hoped to use his popularity to connect with young, liberal Iranians.

In 2017, he even held a televised meeting with Iran’s ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi, who later passed away in a helicopter crash. Tataloo had also supported Iran’s nuclear programme with a song in 2015, a stance that became more controversial after Donald Trump became US president in 2018.

Iran’s history of harsh punishments

Iran has a history of imposing harsh punishments for actions deemed disrespectful to religion or contrary to Islamic values, and Tataloo’s case follows this pattern. The decision has been criticised by international human rights groups, who argue it highlights the government’s suppression of free speech and opposition.

While many people in Iran are supporting Tataloo, asking for his release and a fair trial, others are worried about the risks of going against the country’s religious laws. The singer’s supporters are concerned that the punishment might happen quickly, and the international community has urged Iran to rethink the penalty.