Tulsi Gabbard, US lawmakers attend Indian American Business Titans meet

Tulsi Gabbard, who has been picked by President-elect Donald Trump to oversee the US intelligence community, along with influential lawmakers has attended a reception of a newly-created Indian American Business Titans organised in the US capital on the eve of the historic presidential inauguration.

Gabbard, influential Republican Senator Rick Scott and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp were seen interacting with Indian-American businessmen and entrepreneurs representing Indian American Business Titans, whose members have a net worth of at least between $500 million and $1 billion and are mostly from Florida, Georgia and Missouri.

Our purpose is to do fundraising for good candidates. That's why we said it in our thing that empowering leadership policy means prosperity. We are prosperous. Most of my group members are in a billion and more. We created billions of dollars in the US and Canada, successful hotelier and entrepreneur from Florida Danny Gaekwad, who is the brain behind such a group, told PTI in an interview on Sunday.

Now it's also time we fund the right folks. Because giving money is art, and giving the right money is a fine art. Because you just keep giving money without purpose has no value.

Today, we have Senator Rick Scott, we have Governor Kemp, we have 12 or 15 Congressmen, Gaekwad said.

The purpose of this inaugural event was just to meet and greet and understand each other.

Indian-American people need to get involved," he said in response to a question.