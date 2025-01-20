This is euphoric time for America: Indian American on Trump inauguration

Describing Trump's inauguration as a euphoric time for America wherein the country wants a much bigger change, a Silicon Valley-based Indian American has said that she is bullish about ties between the US and India under the new administration.

Asha Jadeja Motwani, a Democratic-turned-Trump supporters, made these remarks on Sunday.

"I'm thrilled about it. I'm really bullish," Motwani, one of the early supporters of Donald Trump in Silicon Valley told PTI in an interview.

One of the early investors in Google, Silicon Valley-based venture capitalist Motwani, is in the American capital to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the US on Sunday.

Over the last few days, Motwani has been attending multiple events in a day, including several high-profile close-door events with the President-elect and several of his cabinet colleagues.

This is the first time for me to be here at the presidential inauguration. I've never done it before. It looks like there is a euphoria, this is a euphoric time for America. I'm seeing people of every tribe, young people, old people, Republicans, Democrats, die-hard Democrats, everyone is here, she said.

Every section and segment of Americans have come down to Washington DC this weekend to celebrate the inauguration of Trump, she further added.

They're people of huge diversity celebrating here. So that's going on. I saw even a climate ball. Of course, there was a crypto ball that I went for. It was incredible. So, the energy, I think what captures this moment is that America has changed for big change," she said.

This is not an incremental change. America wants much bigger change. It will probably get defined over the next few months. But definitely what is across the board, what I'm hearing in these various lunches and dinners and so on with close members of the Trump team is that there are definitely Americans who want immigration control, she said.

They want something much more serious, maybe even deportations of those who have committed crimes, which I think is very fair. About H-1B visas and all that, I heard about that... across the board. I'm hearing that qualified people should stay here and that we are as a nation being served by talented citizens of India, China, and Europe coming here legally. There is an across-the-board approval of that, Motwani said.

For me, she said, none of this is surprising.

What I'm finding is that the people are fed up with identity politics, of cultural politics. People really want to see America back again driven by merit and by opportunity for all. These are very good times. I have never been this excited about circles of every kind being here and being on the same page. I've never seen this before, even in democratic politics, she observed.

There is something shifting. There's a paradigm shift that America is going through. We will be able to define it much better only in the next few months, Motwani said. Observing that the youth participation under Trump has significantly increased, she said they are turning conservative, and they want American values to be restored.

I've seen this at various events that I have gone to. Just the sheer volume and scale of young people is something I've never seen. That's going to be the biggest change, she added.

Responding to a question on the India-US relationship, Motwani said she wants QUAD to continue. She expressed confidence that this relationship would further strengthen under the Trump administration.

The Quad is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.