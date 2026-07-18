Home / World News / Iran targets Kuwait's water desalination facility for second straight day

Iran targets Kuwait's water desalination facility for second straight day

Kuwait said an Iranian strike hit a water desalination and power generation plant, sparking a fire for the second consecutive day and prompting authorities to shut down several units as a precaution

Kuwait
Kuwaiti authorities said several generating units were shut down as a precaution | Photo: Shutterstock
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 2:57 PM IST
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Kuwait's Ministry of Water and Electricity said on Saturday a water desalination and power generation plant was struck by Iran, sparking a blaze.

It was the second time in two days that Iran targeted a water desalination infrastructure in the Gulf Arab country. Kuwait said Iran had targeted a different power and desalination plant on Friday, sparking a fire and causing damage.

Kuwaiti authorities said several generating units were shut down as a precaution.

About 90 per cent of Kuwait's drinking water comes from desalination, and the plants are a critical part of the desert nation's infrastructure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsKuwait

First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 2:57 PM IST

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