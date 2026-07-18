Iran targets Kuwait's water desalination facility for second straight day

Kuwait's Ministry of Water and Electricity said on Saturday a water desalination and power generation plant was struck by Iran, sparking a blaze.

It was the second time in two days that Iran targeted a water desalination infrastructure in the Gulf Arab country. Kuwait said Iran had targeted a different power and desalination plant on Friday, sparking a fire and causing damage.

Kuwaiti authorities said several generating units were shut down as a precaution.

About 90 per cent of Kuwait's drinking water comes from desalination, and the plants are a critical part of the desert nation's infrastructure.