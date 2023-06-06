Home / World News / Iran unveils hypersonic missile amid US tensions that can beat air defences

Iran unveils hypersonic missile amid US tensions that can beat air defences

Iran claimed on Tuesday that it had created a hypersonic missile capable of travelling at 15 times the speed of sound

AP Dubai
Iran unveils hypersonic missile amid US tensions that can beat air defences

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Iran claimed on Tuesday that it had created a hypersonic missile capable of travelling at 15 times the speed of sound.

The announcement comes as tensions remain high with the United States over Tehran's nuclear programme.

Iran's state television reported that the missile called Fattah, or Conqueror in Farsi had a range of up to 1,400 kilometers (870 miles).

The report also claimed the missile could pass through any regional missile defense system, though it offered no evidence to support the claim.

The TV broadcast what appeared to be a model of the missile being unveiled by Iran's Revolutionary Guard, a hard-line paramilitary organization in the Islamic Republic, before President Ebrahim Raisi. The Guard already has a vast arsenal of ballistic missiles.

In November, Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh of the Revolutionary Guard claimed that Iran had created a hypersonic missile, without offering evidence to support it.

That claim came during the nationwide protests that followed the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country's morality police.

Hypersonic weapons, which fly at speeds in excess of Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, could pose crucial challenges to missile defense systems because of their speed and maneuverability.

China is believed to be pursuing the weapons, as is America. Russia claims to already be fielding the weapons and has said it used them on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Also Read

India, Russia to work on developing hypersonic version of BrahMos: Report

Misfiring of BrahMos missile into Pak cost India Rs 24 cr: Centre tells HC

North Korea fires missile that may have been a new type of weapon

China says it successfully conducted mid-course missile interception test

Russia launches 20 missiles, 2 drones at Ukraine, attack kills 16 people

Covid mRNA vax safe, has no serious side effects in infants: Study

Pakistan govt's debt swells by 34.1% to Rs 58.6 trillion: Central bank data

US, Chinese diplomats hold 'candid' talks to avoid escalation of tensions

Global south a victim of several challenges, impacting lives: Jaishankar

Pak's aviation body chief slams airport security for 'harassing passengers'

Topics :IranDefenceBallistic missile

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story