Iranian defence minister, Guards commander killed in strikes: Reports

In a blow to Tehran's leadership, Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in an Israeli strike, according to sources familiar with Israel's military operations, and another regional source, Reuters reported.

Nasirzadeh was the Deputy of Chief of Staff for the Iranian Armed forces before taking charge as the Minister of Defence. The Minister began his military carrier as a fighter pilot.

Pakpour had assumed charge of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in 2025, who had overtaken following the death of the previous commander, Hossein Salami following Israeli strikes.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi alleged that the Israeli strike on Iranian primary school for girls murdered dozens. Araghchi vowed to answer the strikes. In a post on X, he said, "The destroyed building is a primary school for girls in the south of Iran. It was bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils. Dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone. These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered." Araghchi quoted Trump's old post on X from October 9, 2012 where he had criticised Former US President Barack Obama, saying he would strike Iran.

The Israel Defense Forces had said in a post on X earlier in the day, "OPERATION ROARING LION: The IDF and the U.S Armed Forces have launched a broad & joint operation to thoroughly degrade the Iranian terrorist regime and to remove existential threats to Israel over time. The Iranian regime has not abandoned its plan to destroy Israel. The regime has continued financing, training, and arming its proxies positioned on Israel's borders. These actions constitute an existential threat to Israel and pose a danger to the Middle East and the world as a whole." However, several countries have called for peace in the region.