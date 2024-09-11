Islamabad, parts of Pakistan jolted by 5.7 magnitude earthquake: Met Dept

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday jolted parts of Pakistan, including the capital Islamabad, according to the country's meteorological department.

The quake's epicentre was situated near the Dera Ghazi Khan region in the southwestern part of the Punjab province at a depth of 10 kilometres, Geo News reported, citing the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

The earthquake originated at 12:28 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and was recorded at magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale, according to the Met Department.

It was felt in several parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, including the capital Islamabad.