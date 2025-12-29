Islamic State militants open fire on police in Turkiye, 7 officers wounded

Militants of the Islamic State group opened fire on police and wounded seven officers during a raid on the group in northwest Turkiye on Monday, the country's state-run media reported.

The clash broke out in Yalova province, south of Istanbul, as police stormed a house where the militants were hiding, Anadolu Agency said.

Special forces from neighboring Bursa province were dispatched to reinforce the operation.

Anadolu said none of the wounded officers were in serious condition.

Last week, police launched scores of simultaneous raids, detaining 115 militants of the extremist group who were allegedly planning attacks targeting Christmas and New Year's celebrations. Officials said the group had called for action, particularly against non-Muslims, during the celebrations.