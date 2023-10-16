Israel army will soon enter Gaza to win, will attack everywhere: IDF chief

The Israel Defence Forces chief said that the army will soon enter the Gaza Strip to decimate the Hamas terror group, reported The Times of Israel.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. General Herzi Halevi told troops in Southern Israel on Sunday, "Our responsibility now is to enter Gaza, to go to the places where Hamas is preparing, acting, planning, launching. Attack them everywhere, every commander, every operative, destroy infrastructure."

"In one word, to win," he added.

The IDF Chief further said that this is a great mission and a great privilige.

"We're going to do something big, important, To change the situation for a long, long time... This is a great mission, a great privilege. Do it with excellence," he added.

Moreover, he said that Israel has placed their trust in you, The Times of Israel reported.

"The State of Israel, the residents of the south -- they all place their trust in you."

According to the latest update, 1300 people have been killed , with over 3600 injured, reported The Jerusalem Post.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that on the estimate 150-200 hostages are being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, adding, "We are making every effort to locate them even in this great complexity.

In the past few days, the Israeli Air Force took on senior ground forces officers on flights over Gaza Strip territory in order to view from above the direction of the military's unexpected maneuvers, reported The Times of Israel.

Moreover, the brigade and battalon commanders were shown from combat helicopters where the ground troops are expected to enter from during the looming ground offensive into the Gaza Strip.

The IDF on Saturday said that was finalizing its preparations for a "coordinated attack from the air, sea and land."

Earlier today, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that Hamas thought Israel would break, but "We will break Hamas," reported The Times of Israel.

"Hamas thought we would break; we will break Hamas," Netanyahu said.

He further stressed that Israel is working in unity and it conveys a clear message to Hamas and to the world.

"We are working around the clock as a team, with a united front," he says. "Our unity conveys a clear message to the people, the enemy, and to the world," he added.