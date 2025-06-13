Home / World News / Israel claims striking nuclear site in Isfahan, Iran yet to respond

Israel claims striking nuclear site in Isfahan, Iran yet to respond

Isfahan also is home to three Chinese research reactors and laboratories associated with the country's atomic programme

A damaged building after an explosion in a residential compound following Israeli strikes on Tehran, on Friday Photo: Reuters
A damaged building after an explosion in a residential compound following Israeli strikes on Tehran, on Friday | Photo: Reuters
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:40 PM IST
The Israeli army said Friday that it struck an Iranian nuclear site in Isfahan. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the claim.

An Israeli army spokesman, Brig Gen Effie Defrin, said an attack was still ongoing at the nuclear technology site in Isfahan, some 350 km southeast of Tehran, that employs thousands of nuclear scientists.

Isfahan also is home to three Chinese research reactors and laboratories associated with the country's atomic programme.

Topics :Israel Iran Conflictisraelnuclear war

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

