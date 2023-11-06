Home / World News / Israel Defence Forces eliminates Hamas' special security chief Jamal Musa

Israel Defence Forces eliminates Hamas' special security chief Jamal Musa

The IDF said several Hamas commanders at the field level in the battalions where its forces are fighting were also eliminated

ANI
Photo: X @IDF

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
Overnight, IDF ground forces took control of a Hamas outpost in Gaza. The IDF said that in this outpost, the terrorist organisation Hamas had observation posts, training complexes for terrorist operatives, as well as terror tunnels.

The IDF reported that in this operation, several terrorists were eliminated.

Also, the IDF reported that an airstrike eliminated more commanders of Hamas. Among them was Jamal Musa, who is responsible for special security in the terrorist organization.

In 1993 Jamal Musa carried out a shooting attack against IDF forces who were on patrol in the territory of the Gaza Strip.

The IDF said several Hamas commanders at the field level in the battalions where its forces are fighting were also eliminated.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel presented evidence that Hamas is using a Qatari-funded medical centre in the Gaza Strip to pursue its terrorist warfare.
 
IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari in a briefing for international media showed visual proof of a terrorist tunnel entrance that was exposed by Israeli soldiers at Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani Hospital, located along the coast north of Gaza City.
 
Hagari also presented a video of Hamas terrorists firing at Israeli soldiers from inside the hospital, which was established in 2016 by its namesake, the former emir of Qatar. The facility specializes in physical rehabilitation and providing prosthetic limbs.

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

Next Story