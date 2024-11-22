Why did Trump choice Matt Gaetz withdraw from Attorney General race?

Republican lawmaker from Florida, Matt Gaetz withdrew his nomination for the position of United States Attorney General on Thursday, following opposition from Senate Republicans about his past conduct and qualifications. US President-elect Donald Trump swiftly announced former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his next pick for the role. Here’s a closer look into Matt Gaetz nomination, controversy and the subsequent withdrawal.

Who is Matt Gaetz?

Matt Gaetz, 42, is a prominent Republican politician who has represented Florida’s first Congressional District since 2017. He is known for his support of former President Donald Trump and has been a vocal advocate for conservative causes, playing a key role in the Republican Party’s legislative agenda.

He was a member of the House Judiciary Committee and gained attention for his outspoken support of Trump’s policies, as well as his involvement in the impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Gaetz has also been a controversial figure, particularly due to his involvement in several high-profile scandals, including the ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Why was Gaetz chosen by Trump?

President-elect Donald Trump selected Gaetz for the role of Attorney General in early November 2024, following the announcement of his second-term cabinet picks. It has become well known that Trump picks individuals who have remained loyal to his administration and have backed his policies. Therefore, Gaetz, with his political experience, may have come as a natural choice for Trump, even though it surprised even his followers.

However, Gaetz’s nomination quickly became contentious due to concerns about his background and experience.

What were the key issues raised against Gaetz?

Senate Republicans, Democrats, and public outcry came following Gaetz nomination. Here were the chief concerns raised:

1. Sexual misconduct allegations: Gaetz was under investigation for allegations of sex with a minor, alongside other claims of paying women for sex. The unresolved nature of the investigation prompted many senators to call for a delay in his confirmation until the issue was resolved.

2. Lack of experience: Gaetz has no prior experience working in the Department of Justice or as a prosecutor, which many senators viewed as a critical gap for a potential Attorney General.

3. Republican opposition: Many Republican senators, particularly those from Gaetz’s home state of Florida, expressed concern about his nomination. Some senators were unwilling to support Gaetz without a full investigation into the allegations, while others questioned his qualifications for such an important role.

4. Ongoing House of Ethics investigation: The House of Ethics had already been investigating Gaetz, but ultimately chose not to release its report.

The House of Ethics Committee investigation

The US House Ethics Committee, formally known as the Committee on Ethics, is a bipartisan standing committee of the US House of Representatives, which oversees the ethical conduct of all House staff.

The House Ethics Committee initiated an investigation into Matt Gaetz in April 2021 to examine multiple allegations, including:

- Sexual misconduct and illicit drug use

- Sharing inappropriate images or videos on the floor of the House

- Misuse of state identification records

- Conversion of campaign funds to personal use

- Acceptance of a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift

The committee’s investigation was paused to allow the Department of Justice to conduct its own inquiry into related matters. After the Department concluded its investigation without filing charges, the House Ethics Committee resumed its probe in June 2024.

In November 2024, Gaetz resigned from Congress following his nomination as Attorney General by President-elect Donald Trump. His resignation effectively ended the House Ethics Committee’s jurisdiction over him, leading to the suspension of their investigation.

On Thursday, due to a split vote, the committee announced that it would not release its findings on the matter so far.

Why did Gaetz withdraw?

Gaetz is not the first public figure or the only one among Trump’s picks to have a controversial background. Therefore his withdrawal came as a surprise as was his nomination.

It appears Gaetz succumbed to mounting opposition, especially as it came from his own party. Many Republican senators were concerned about the unresolved allegations of sexual misconduct against him which were at the time under investigation.

Although Gaetz has denied all allegations, the investigation’s ongoing nature led many Senate Republicans to question whether they could move forward with his confirmation.

He also said that he did not want to become a ‘distraction’ to the next Trump administration. In a post on X, he wrote, “There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General.”

“Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1,” Gaetz said.

Reactions to Gaetz’s withdrawal

The reactions to Gaetz’s withdrawal were mixed. President-elect Trump expressed support for Gaetz’s decision, acknowledging that Gaetz had made the choice to avoid further controversy for the administration.

However, some Republican senators, such as Mike Rounds, noted that the withdrawal was a necessary step to allow for proper scrutiny of the nominee.

Other Republicans, particularly from Florida, expressed disappointment, suggesting that the process was ultimately hampered by ongoing investigations.

Trump nominates Pam Bondi for Attorney General

Following Gaetz’s withdrawal, President-elect Trump quickly announced the selection of former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his new pick for Attorney General. Bondi, a longtime ally of Trump, is expected to face less opposition in the Senate due to her established legal background and experience in the Justice Department.

Trump’s controversial cabinet picks

Gaetz’s withdrawal represents the first significant setback for Trump’s cabinet picks, and it highlights the challenges the president-elect faces in securing his appointments amidst ongoing investigations and partisan divisions.

Among his other controversial picks are:

Pete Hegseth nominated for Secretary of Defense: Hegseth has faced criticism for his lack of policy experience and a past sexual assault allegation.

Tulsi Gabbard appointed as Director of National Intelligence: Gabbard has drawn scrutiny for her foreign policy positions and perceived support for authoritarian regimes.

Robert F Kennedy Jr named Secretary of Health and Human Services: RFK has raised alarms due to his vaccine scepticism, which contradicts public health policies.

Linda McMahon chosen to lead the Department of Education: McMahon has been criticised for her lack of experience in education and her controversial tenure at World Wrestling Entertainment.