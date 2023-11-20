Home / World News / Israel-Gaza war: IDF says it exposed Hamas tunnel under Al-Shifa Hospital

Israel-Gaza war: IDF says it exposed Hamas tunnel under Al-Shifa Hospital

Israeli Army first entered the Al-Shifa Hospital complex a few days ago, alleging that the militant group Hamas used it as a command centre

BS Web Team New Delhi
Israel said that it has uncovered a tunnel 10 metres deep and running 55 metres to a blast-proof door (Screengrab)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Israeli Army has released video footage that it claims shows the first solid evidence of a sophisticated Hamas tunnel network underneath Gaza City’s Dar Al-Shifa Hospital complex.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Sunday that troops operating near the in-patient building at Al-Shifa found a booby-trapped pickup truck in a garage inside the medical complex’s walls. When it was destroyed in a controlled explosion, a tunnel was exposed beneath the floor of the garage, it said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In footage dated November 16 and 17, taken by army robots, a tunnel shaft about 10 metres long is navigated by a rickety circular staircase, before it reaches a 55-metre-long tunnel. The tunnel contains electricity wires and slopes downwards until it ends at a blast-proof door, with a small slot through which to fire weapons. The IDF says it is yet to reach beyond the door.

Israeli forces first entered the Al-Shifa Hospital complex a few days ago, alleging that the militant group Hamas used it as a command centre and identified it as a key target despite international outcry.

Until Sunday, the IDF had displayed what it said were weapons found during searches of the premises, but was yet to produce evidence to back up the claims of a vast tunnel complex located beneath the hospital, allegations denied by both hospital staff and Hamas.

The army reported that searches for weapons, tunnel shafts and other Hamas material at al-Shifa were ongoing. Other findings included explosive devices in the physical therapy ward, an interrogation room in the cardiology ward, and weapons and intelligence in the MRI centre, according to the IDF.

As Israeli forces drew closer to the hospital this week, at least 40 people, including eight premature babies, died because of a lack of electricity to operate life-saving equipment such as incubators and dialysis machines, the UN said.

The desperate struggle to save the remaining 300 or so vulnerable patients at Al-Shifa alive as the UN attempts to evacuate them southwards comes as Israel has said it is expanding its operations to destroy Hamas to areas south of Gaza City, raising fears for the hundreds of thousands of civilians who have sought refuge there after being told by the IDF that it would be safer.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

Altman will not return to OpenAI, ex-Twitch boss Shear to be interim CEO

Vogt resigns as CEO of Cruise over questions of safety of self-driving cars

Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea, take 25 hostage

With world's eyes on Gaza, attacks are on the rise in West Bank now

South Korea military warns North Korea not to launch a spy satellite

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :israelIsrael-PalestineHamasGazaBS Web ReportsToday News

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story