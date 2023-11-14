Israel-Hamar was: IDF to transfer incubators to hospitals in Gaza Strip

The Israel Defence Forces on Tuesday announced that it is coordinating the transfer of incubators from Israel to hospitals in the Gaza Strip, reported The Times of Israel.

The military shared a recording of a conversation between a liaison officer and the Director of the Shifa Hospital, stating the transfer of 37 incubators along with four breathing machines and other critical medical equipment.

Shifa and other hospitals in Gaza City have complained of fewer supplies and patient deaths due to the Israel-Hamas war, which has pressured Israel to put more effort into protecting Gazan civilians caught in the crossfire, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF has been closing in on Gaza City's Shifa Hospital, which according to Jerusalem is hiding Hamas's main operations centre.

It also shared a video of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT's) spokesperson on X, stating that the war is against Hamas and not the people of Gaza.

"The pediatric ward at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City needs assistance. Israel is ready to assist," she said.

She further said, "We made a formal offer to health officials in Gaza to transfer incubators into the Gaza Strip to assist the pediatric ward of Shifa Hospital. Extensive efforts are underway to ensure that these incubators can reach babies in Gaza without delay."

The IDF further stated in its post that Israel is doing everything to minimize harm to civilians and facilitate the transfer of medical supplies and food.

"We are doing everything we can to minimize harm to civilians, assist in evacuation, and facilitate the transfer of medical supplies and food. Our war is not with the people of Gaza," the post said.

The COGAT further shared a post on social media X, stressing that it is committed to upholding the moral and professional responsibilities to differ between civilians and Hamas terrorists.

"The IDF is in the process of coordinating the transfer of incubators from a hospital in Israel to #Gaza. We remain committed to upholding the moral and professional responsibilities to distinguish between civilians and Hamas terrorists," the post said.

Moreover, according to the latest development, the Israeli troops of the 7th Armored Brigade and Golani Infantry Brigade have captured several Hamas governmental buildings in the Gaza City neighbourhoods of Sheikh Ijlin and Rimal.

Among the sites captured by the troops are the Hamas parliament, its government complex, and the police headquarters.