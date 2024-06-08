Home / World News / Israel, Hamas to be listed for violations of children's rights, says UN

Israel, Hamas to be listed for violations of children's rights, says UN

The UN secretary-general will list Israel and Hamas as violating the rights and protection of children in armed conflict in an upcoming annual report to the Security Council.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Photo: Twitter)
AP United Nations
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 7:40 AM IST
According to the preface of last year's report, lists parties engaged in the killing and maiming of children" and in attacks on schools, hospitals and protected persons in relation to schools and/or hospitals.

The head of Secretary-General Antnio Guterres' office, Courtenay Rattray, called Israel's UN Ambassador, Gilad Erdan, on Friday to inform him that Israel would be listed on the next report when it is sent to the council within a few weeks, UN spokesman Stphane Dujarric told reporters.

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad also are being listed.

Israel reacted with outrage, sending news organisations a video of Erdan berating Rattray, supposedly on the other end of a phone call.

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

