Home / World News / Israel President Herzog meets with US President Biden in Tel Aviv

Israel President Herzog meets with US President Biden in Tel Aviv

President Biden came to Israel on a solidarity visit, following the horrific terror attack by Hamas against the people of Israel on October 7

ANI Middle East
Joe Biden (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday met with the visiting US President Joe Biden in Tel Aviv.

President Herzog, together with Prime Minister Netanyahu, personally greeted President Biden when Air Force One arrived in Israel, but, due to the circumstances, there was no formal public ceremony to greet the President as is usually held.

President Biden came to Israel on a solidarity visit, following the horrific terror attack by Hamas against the people of Israel on October 7.

President Herzog and President Biden first held a private meeting, before being joined by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The President of the United States expressed great empathy and deep sorrow for the tragic loss of life Israel had suffered and emphasized that he fully supports Israel's actions against the terrorist organization Hamas.

President Biden strongly reiterated Israel's right to defend itself.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

WTO chief warns of 'big impact' on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

Blinken voices confidence in Gaza aid delivery, Rafah crossing to reopen

P&G sales surpassed analysts' estimates as price hikes offset lower volume

UNSC fails to adopt resolution on Israel-Palestine issue after veto by US

Amazon to start testing drones that will drop prescriptions on doorstep

UN Security Council to hold emergency session after Gaza hospital blast

US announces sanctions against 10 Hamas members over Israel attack

Topics :israelGazaHamas

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying Kiwis

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Mumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says official

Here's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers

Next Story