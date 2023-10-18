Israel President Herzog meets with US President Biden in Tel Aviv

Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday met with the visiting US President Joe Biden in Tel Aviv.

President Herzog, together with Prime Minister Netanyahu, personally greeted President Biden when Air Force One arrived in Israel, but, due to the circumstances, there was no formal public ceremony to greet the President as is usually held.

President Biden came to Israel on a solidarity visit, following the horrific terror attack by Hamas against the people of Israel on October 7.

President Herzog and President Biden first held a private meeting, before being joined by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The President of the United States expressed great empathy and deep sorrow for the tragic loss of life Israel had suffered and emphasized that he fully supports Israel's actions against the terrorist organization Hamas.

President Biden strongly reiterated Israel's right to defend itself.