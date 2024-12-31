Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Israel raids last functioning Northern Gaza hospital, arrests director

Israel raids last functioning Northern Gaza hospital, arrests director

On Friday, the raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza has put approximately 75,000 Palestinians still remaining in the northern part of the enclave at risk

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat
Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. | File Photo
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 6:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Israeli forces raided the last functioning hospital in Northern Gaza, damaging the building and evacuating its patients and doctors, CNN reported.

Israeli forces also arrested the hospital's director, Hussam Abu Safiya, accusing him of being a suspected "Hamas terrorist operative," according to the CNN report.

On Friday, the raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza has put approximately 75,000 Palestinians still remaining in the northern part of the enclave at risk, the United Nations stated.

According to the report, the raid has left the hospital "empty" of patients, some of whom are critically ill, as confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Speaking to CNN, Mohammed Salha, the director of Al Awda Hospital in northern Gaza, said that the Adwan Hospital is "totally out of service" and that his own medical facility is running out of fuel and is overwhelmed with patients despite limited supplies. "We have one surgeon who is only performing when a case is in a life-threatening situation," Salha said. He added, "The health system in the north has completely deteriorated. We are working to save what is left."

On Monday, dozens of Hamas gunmen were killed in Israeli ambushes in the northern Gaza area of Jabaliya overnight, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. "Many terrorist squads were eliminated in ambushes by the forces after they were seen fleeing with weapons in their hands," the IDF stated.

According to the IDF, the Hamas squads were neutralized through gunfire and tank shelling.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bangladesh's interim govt to announce proclamation of July uprising

Hundreds of soldiers freed in prisoner exchange between Russia, Ukraine

Record Chinese youth flock to civil services on prospect of job security

Premium

H-1B visa programme: A policy shift under Donald Trump, Joe Biden

Trump endorses Mike Johnson to stay on as Speaker despite funding turmoil

Topics :Israel-PalestineGaza conflictHamasUnited Nations

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 6:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story