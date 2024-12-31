Israel raids last functioning Northern Gaza hospital, arrests director

Israeli forces raided the last functioning hospital in Northern Gaza, damaging the building and evacuating its patients and doctors, CNN reported.

Israeli forces also arrested the hospital's director, Hussam Abu Safiya, accusing him of being a suspected "Hamas terrorist operative," according to the CNN report.

On Friday, the raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza has put approximately 75,000 Palestinians still remaining in the northern part of the enclave at risk, the United Nations stated.

According to the report, the raid has left the hospital "empty" of patients, some of whom are critically ill, as confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Speaking to CNN, Mohammed Salha, the director of Al Awda Hospital in northern Gaza, said that the Adwan Hospital is "totally out of service" and that his own medical facility is running out of fuel and is overwhelmed with patients despite limited supplies. "We have one surgeon who is only performing when a case is in a life-threatening situation," Salha said. He added, "The health system in the north has completely deteriorated. We are working to save what is left."

On Monday, dozens of Hamas gunmen were killed in Israeli ambushes in the northern Gaza area of Jabaliya overnight, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. "Many terrorist squads were eliminated in ambushes by the forces after they were seen fleeing with weapons in their hands," the IDF stated.

According to the IDF, the Hamas squads were neutralized through gunfire and tank shelling.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead.