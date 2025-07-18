Israel says it 'deeply regrets' Gaza church strike, promises investigation

Israel has expressed regret after a shell mistakenly struck the Holy Family Church in Gaza City, the only Catholic church in the region and said it is investigating the incident, according to a report by CNN.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that early findings showed fragments from a shell fired during military operations in the area may have hit the church by mistake.

"An initial inquiry into reports regarding injured individuals in the Holy Family Church in Gaza City suggests that fragments from a shell fired during operational activity in the area hit the church mistakenly. The cause of the incident is under review, " the statement said.

IDF further said, "The IDF directs its strikes solely at military targets and makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and religious structures, and regrets any unintentional damage caused to them." The Israeli Prime Minister's Office also shared a message expressing "deep regret" after the attack on the Church. It said, "Israel deeply regrets that a stray ammunition hit Gaza's Holy Family Church. Every innocent life lost is a tragedy. We share the grief of the families and the faithful." ALSO READ: Israel threatens to escalate involvement in Syria as ceasefire collapses The office also said Israel is thankful to Pope Leo XIV for his words of comfort and that the country remains committed to protecting civilians and religious sites, according to CNN.

The Vatican also responded. In a message sent on Thursday, Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said Pope Leo XIV was "deeply saddened" by the church strike, as per CNN. Calling it a "military attack," the message offered prayers for those who lost their lives and for the recovery of the injured. Alongside developments in Gaza, Israel is also increasing military actions in Syria. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operations aim to protect the Druze community living south of Damascus. ALSO READ: Who are Syria's Druze, caught in sectarian clashes and Israeli strikes? Netanyahu also revealed that Druze leader Sheikh Mwafaq Tarif reached out to him for help, saying the Druze community is being attacked much like the Jewish community was during the Holocaust. Netanyahu said that Tarif told him, "During the Holocaust, when you were being slaughtered, you, the Jews, cried for help and no one came. Today we, the Druze, are being slaughtered and are calling for the help of Israel".

Further, the Israeli PM said that he has taken the Druze leader's appeal seriously. Earlier on Thursday, Israel's Deputy Chief of Mission in India, Fares Saeb, released a video message explaining why Israel is standing with the Druze people in Syria. Saeb himself belongs to the Druze community. Saeb said, "As an Israeli diplomat who belongs to the Druze minority in West Asia, I feel obligated to explain the situation. The Druze are being targeted in Syria because of differences in faith and their alliance with Israel." He added that jihadist groups have been attacking Druze villages, committing atrocities similar to the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.