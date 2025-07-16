Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Israel-backed aid organisation says 20 killed at distribution site in Gaza

The Gaza Humanitarian Fund said 19 people were trampled in a stampede and one person was fatally stabbed in the violence near a distribution hub in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis

Gaza protest

This comes as Israeli strikes killed 22 others, including 11 children, according to hospital officials. | Photo: Bloomberg

An Israeli-backed American organisation that runs an aid programme in the Gaza Strip said Wednesday 20 Palestinians were killed near a distribution site. This comes as Israeli strikes killed 22 others, including 11 children, according to hospital officials.

The Gaza Humanitarian Fund said 19 people were trampled in a stampede and one person was fatally stabbed in the violence near a distribution hub in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. 

The group, which rarely acknowledges trouble at its distribution sites, accused Hamas of fomenting panic and spreading misinformation that led to the violence, though it provided no evidence to support the claim.

 

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

