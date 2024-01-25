Home / World News / Israel slams UN for false allegations it is hampering Gaza aid efforts

Israel slams UN for false allegations it is hampering Gaza aid efforts

"Stop spreading accusations and start doing your job," added COGAT
Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 6:56 AM IST
The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories

"For weeks, we've been saying we're inspecting more aid than you can handle," COGAT said on Twitter/X in direct response to UNWRA's charges. "We adjusted long ago. Did you? The answer is no."

"Stop spreading accusations and start doing your job," added COGAT. "Hundreds of aid trucks are waiting for you at the border, including now. Collect and distribute them."

The post included pictures of the trucks ready to enter Gaza.

The comments came after UNWRA alleged on Twitter/X, "Intense fighting, access denials & restrictions + communications blackouts are hampering UNRWA's ability to safely & effectively deliver aid. As risk of famine grows, UN calls for a critical increase in humanitarian access.

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

