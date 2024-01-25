Israel slams UN for false allegations it is hampering Gaza aid efforts

The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories

"For weeks, we've been saying we're inspecting more aid than you can handle," COGAT said on Twitter/X in direct response to UNWRA's charges. "We adjusted long ago. Did you? The answer is no."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Stop spreading accusations and start doing your job," added COGAT. "Hundreds of aid trucks are waiting for you at the border, including now. Collect and distribute them."

The post included pictures of the trucks ready to enter Gaza.

The comments came after UNWRA alleged on Twitter/X, "Intense fighting, access denials & restrictions + communications blackouts are hampering UNRWA's ability to safely & effectively deliver aid. As risk of famine grows, UN calls for a critical increase in humanitarian access.