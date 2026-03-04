Israel steps up airstrikes in Tehran, as Iran widens response across region

Israel said it launched airstrikes against Iranian missile launchers and a nuclear research site Tuesday, and Iran struck back against Israel and across the Gulf region, targeting US embassies and disrupting energy supplies and travel.

Four days into a war that President Donald Trump suggested would last several weeks or perhaps longer, nearly 800 people have been killed in Iran, including some Trump said he had considered as possible future leaders of the country.

Explosions rang out on Tuesday in Tehran and in Lebanon, where Israel said it retaliated against Hezbollah militants. The American embassy in Saudi Arabia and the US consulate in the United Arab Emirates came under drone attacks. Iran has fired dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel, though most of the incoming fire has been intercepted. Eleven people in Israel have been killed since the conflict began.

The spiralling nature of the war raised questions about when and how it would end. The administration has offered various objectives, including destroying Iran's missile capabilities, wiping out its navy, preventing it from obtaining a nuclear weapon and ensuring it cannot continue to support allied armed groups. While the initial US-Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Trump urged Iranians to overthrow their government, senior administration officials have since said regime change was not the goal. Trump on Tuesday seemed to downplay chances of the war ending Iran's theocratic rule, saying that "someone from within" the Iranian regime might be the best choice to take power once the US-Israel campaign is finished.

Trump says people the US had in mind to lead Iran are dead Speaking Tuesday from the Oval Office, Trump said Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's toppled shah, is not someone that his administration has considered in depth to take over. As far as possible leaders inside Iran, "the people we had in mind are dead," Trump said. "I guess the worst case would be do this, and then somebody takes over who's as bad as the previous person, right? That could happen," Trump said. "We don't want that to happen." Iran's leaders are scrambling to replace Khamenei, who ruled the country for 37 years. It's only the second time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that a new supreme leader is being chosen. Potential candidates range from hard-liners committed to confrontation with the West to reformists who seek diplomatic engagement.

Israel and US strike nuclear facilities and other targets in Iran Information coming out of Iran has been limited because of poor communications, round-the-clock airstrikes and tight restrictions on journalists. But across Iran's capital, aircraft were heard overhead, and explosions rang out. The Israeli military said it conducted a wave of airstrikes on sites that produce and store ballistic missiles, in Tehran and Isfahan. It also said it destroyed what it called Iran's secret, underground nuclear headquarters. Without providing evidence, it said the site was used for scientific research "to develop a key component for nuclear weapons." "The regime attempted to rebuild its efforts and conceal them, thinking we wouldn't notice. They were mistaken," said Israeli military spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin.

There was no immediate public comment from the US or Iran about the site Israel named. Iran has said it has not enriched uranium since June, though it has maintained its right to do so and says its nuclear program is peaceful. The United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment site had sustained "some recent damage," though there was "no radiological consequence expected." The US hit Natanz during the 12-day war in June, when Israeli and American strikes greatly weakened Iran's nuclear program. Fears rise in Tehran as bombardment of capital intensifies New rounds of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes rattled Iran.

"Since midnight, I and my wife are hearing sound of explosions," said Ali Amoli, an engineer living in north Tehran. Satellite images published Tuesday by Colorado-based company Vantor showed the domed roof of Iran's presidential complex in Tehran had been destroyed, supporting Israel's claim of an overnight strike. Iran did not acknowledge the damage or report any casualties. A north Tehran resident who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation described growing fears in the capital as it comes under heavy bombardment. The resident said most stores in the normally bustling area of Tajrish were closed, though bakeries and supermarkets remained open.

Iran hits the US Embassy in Riyadh and Washington pulls out staff An attack from two drones on the US Embassy in Riyadh caused a "limited fire," according to the Saudi Arabian Defence Ministry, and the embassy urged Americans to avoid the compound. An Iranian drone struck a parking lot outside the US consulate in Dubai, sparking a small fire, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Washington. He said all personnel were accounted for. The United Arab Emirates said it has intercepted the vast majority of more than 1,000 Iranian missile and drone attacks against it. US embassies in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Lebanon said they were closed to the public.

The US State Department ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel and family in Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. The US also urged its citizens to leave more than a dozen West Asiaern countries, though with much of the airspace closed, many were stranded. The State Department said Tuesday it's preparing military and charter flights for Americans who want to leave the West Asia. Several other countries also arranged evacuation flights for their citizens. The US-Israeli strikes have killed at least 787 people in Iran, according to the Red Crescent Society. In Lebanon, where Israel launched retaliatory strikes on the Iranian-supported militant group Hezbollah, 50 people were killed, including seven children, Lebanon's health ministry said.