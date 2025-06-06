Home / World News / Israel strikes Beirut suburbs targeting Hezbollah drone production sites

Israel strikes Beirut suburbs targeting Hezbollah drone production sites

The strikes, which hit eight buildings at four locations, marked the first time in more than a month that Israel had struck on the outskirts of the capital

Israel strike
The Israeli military struck several sites in Beirut's southern suburbs that it said held underground facilities used by Hezbollah for drone production. Image: Bloomberg
AP Beirut
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 8:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Israeli military struck several sites in Beirut's southern suburbs that it said held underground facilities used by Hezbollah for drone production Thursday, on the eve of the Eid al-Adha holiday.

The strikes, which hit eight buildings at four locations, marked the first time in more than a month that Israel had struck on the outskirts of the capital and the fourth time since a US-brokered ceasefire agreement ended the latest war between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in November.

Israel has continued to carry out near-daily strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon since then, which Lebanon has said are in violation of the ceasefire deal. Israeli officials say the strikes are intended to prevent Hezbollah from regrouping after a war that took out much of its senior leadership and arsenal.

The Israeli army said in a statement that Hezbollah was working to produce thousands of drones under the guidance and financing of Iranian terrorist groups.

Hezbollah used drones extensively in its attacks against the State of Israel and is working to expand its drone industry and production in preparation for the next war, the army statement said.

The conflict killed more than 4,000 people in Lebanon, including hundreds of civilians, while the Lebanese government said in April that Israeli strikes had killed another 190 people and wounded 485 wounded since the ceasefire.

There has been increasing pressure on Hezbollah - both domestic and international - to give up its remaining arsenal, but officials with the group have said they will not do so until Israel stops its airstrikes and withdraws from five points it is still occupying along the border in southern Lebanon.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump threatens to cancel Elon Musk's govt contracts as feud turns personal

Chad announces suspension of US visas in response to Trump's travel ban

Harvard sues to block Trump's ban on international students entering US

'Time to drop the bomb': Elon Musk claims Trump named in Epstein Files

Donald Trump says he may let Russia, Ukraine 'fight for a little while'

Topics :israelHezbollahGaza

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story