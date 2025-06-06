'Time to drop the bomb': Elon Musk claims Trump named in Epstein Files

In a dramatic escalation of their ongoing feud, Elon Musk has in his latest public attack claimed that US President Donald Trump “is in the Epstein files” and that’s “the real reason” they have not been released in his latest public attack.

“Time to drop the really big bomb,” Musk posted on X. “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Meanwhile, the US President has threatened to cut billions of dollars in federal contracts and tax subsidies for Elon Musk’s companies. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!"

Trump, Musk air dirty laundary in public Earlier in the day, Trump said that he’s unsure whether their “good relationship” will continue, following disagreements over a key tax bill and electric vehicle (EV) mandates. "I'm very disappointed with Elon. I've helped him a lot," Trump said. “He knew the inner workings of the bill better than anybody sitting here. He had no problem with it—until he found out we’re going to cut the EV mandate.” In another post, he wrote, "Elon was “wearing thin,” I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"

The remarks come days after Musk vocally opposed Trump’s flagship tax legislation — dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill” — urging lawmakers via social media to reject what he described as a “megabill” that would increase the national deficit and place a heavy debt burden on Americans. What are the Epstein files? Jeffrey Epstein was a wealthy financier known for spending time with famous people, including politicians, celebrities, royals, and academics. His legal troubles began in 2005 in Palm Beach, Florida, when he was accused of paying a 14-year-old girl for sex. In the years that followed, many other young girls came forward with similar claims of abuse. In response, Elon Musk claimed that Trump would have lost the 2024 election “without me”. The Tesla chief also accused Trump of showing “such ingratitude”.

In February this year, a document titled "The Epstein Files: Phase 1" was made public. It included a list of people linked to Epstein and brought the spotlight back to the long-running sex trafficking case that had made headlines around the world. Epstein was believed to have made his money by managing the finances of extremely rich individuals, although much about his business activities was unclear. He often surrounded himself with powerful and well-known figures, including former US Presidents, British royals, and Hollywood stars. His downfall began in 2008, when he admitted to charges related to child prostitution in Florida. He received a 13-month sentence, during which he was allowed to leave jail for work — a decision that sparked widespread criticism.