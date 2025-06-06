Trump threatens to cancel Elon Musk's govt contracts as feud turns personal

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) threatened to cancel all government contracts and subsidies involving Elon Musk’s companies. The move came after Musk called for Trump’s impeachment and claimed that the former President was “in the Epstein files”, which is why they have not been released, according to media reports.

Trump responded on Thursday after remaining silent on Musk’s earlier criticisms. “Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” he told reporters at Oval Office, Reuters reported.

Criticism of Trump’s budget and tariff policies intensified feud

In an interview with CBS, Musk slammed Trump’s ‘ Big Beautiful Bill ’ — a spending package he said would inflate the deficit and undo DOGE’s efforts. He also criticised the reciprocal tariffs imposed on over 100 countries in April, warning the move could push the US into recession later this year.

SpaceX decommission threat follows contract warning

Following Trump’s threat, Musk hinted he could begin decommissioning SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft — currently the only US vehicle capable of carrying astronauts to the International Space Station. His companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and Starlink, have been instrumental in key US government programmes.