Israel to enable humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza: US Secy Blinken

United States State Secretary Antony Blinken said that Israel has agreed to establish a humanitarian aid plan to ensure that civilians in Gaza would get access to help provided by other countries and protect them from destruction of war in a way that does not benefit Hamas.

"Today, at our request, the United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza, including the possibility of creating areas to help keep civilians out of harm's way," Antony Blinken, who is in Israel shared on X.

Adressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Blinken said that US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday at a time when the country is facing its toughest battle with the terrorist group Hamas.

Blinken noted that Biden will receive a comprehensive brief on Israel's war aims and strategy.

"The President will hear from Israel how it will conduct its operations in a way that minimizes civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hamas."

"US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday. He is coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region, and for the world. President Biden will reaffirm the United States' solidarity with Israel. President Biden will again make clear, as he's done unequivocally since Hamas's slaughter of more than 1,400 people, including at least 30 Americans, that Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks," he said.

He added that Biden will continue to coordinate closely with the Israeli partners to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas.

"If Hamas in any way blocks humanitarian assistance from reaching civilians, including by seizing the aid itself, we'll be the first to condemn it, and we will work to prevent it from happening again," Blinken said.

Meanwhile, the White House also issued a statement on President Biden's visit to Israel.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to Israel on Wednesday, October 18, to demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack and to consult on next steps," the White House said.

Earlier today, the US Defence Department reiterated its full support to Israel at the time of war and said that the US Secretary of Defence is in continuous touch with the Israel authorities and leaders.

The statement from the US Department of Defence (DOD) said in a statement, "Since meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and members of the Israeli War Cabinet in Tel Aviv on Friday, Austin has remained fully engaged with the country's leaders as the US works ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself from further attacks."

In the statement, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh shared, "Since leaving Israel, he has held calls with MOD Gallant ... on a near daily basis and will likely have another call today".

He added, "We are working to meet Israel's needs, which include air defence, precision-guided munitions, artillery and medical supplies."

In addition to quickly fielding U.S. aid to Israel, the U.S. has bolstered its presence in the region to deter further aggression.

Over the weekend, Austin directed the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group to join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group which arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean last week.

The Navy units are part of a broader bolstering of US forces in the region. Last week, the Air Force announced the deployment of F-15 and F-16 fighter squadrons and A-10 attack squadrons to the region, according to a US Department of Defence press release.

"The increases to U.S. force posture signal the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war," Austin said in a statement over the weekend.

Singh noted that the U.S. is also providing planning and intelligence support to the Israeli-led hostage recovery efforts following last week's attack.

That support includes a "small number of personnel in support of this effort as augmentation to the embassy staff," Singh said.

"As the president stated, any presence of military personnel will be to advise and consult on hostage recovery efforts," she said.

Singh said DOD remains focused on supporting Israel's defenses, containing the conflict in Gaza, deterring other state or non-state actors from entering the battle space and protecting U.S. forces.

During his visit to Tel Aviv last week, Austin condemned the "bloodthirsty, fanatical and hateful" attacks by Hamas terrorists.

"The world has just witnessed a great evil: the deadliest attack on civilians in the history of the state of Israel and the bloodiest day in Jewish history since the end of the Holocaust," Austin said after meeting with Israeli officials.

"So, make no mistake: The United States will make sure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself," he said.

Austin said U.S. support to Israel remains "non-negotiable" and that additional security assistance would continue to "flow at the speed of war."

"For any country, for any group or anyone thinking about trying to take advantage of this atrocity to try to widen the conflict or to spill more blood, we have just one word: Don't," Austin said.

"The world is watching," he said. "So are we. And we aren't going anywhere.