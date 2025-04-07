Toddler discovers 3,800-year-old artefact in Israel during family outing

Curiosity is one of the most natural parts of growing up — a gateway to discovery. In Israel, a three-and-a-half-year-old girl stumbled upon an ancient artefact - nearly 3,800 years old - during a family outing.

On April 1, 2025, the Israel Antiquities Authority — the government body responsible for preserving and studying the country’s archaeological heritage — shared the news on its official Facebook page.

The post reads: "A little girl discovered a 3,800-year-old Canaanite seal on a family trip near Beit Shemesh. Early this past March, during a family trip to Tel Azekah, near Beit Shemesh, 3.5-year-old Ziv Nitzan from Moshav Ramot Meir found an ancient scarab amulet, about 3,800 years old."

During a family visit to Tel Azekah — a renowned archaeological site in the Shephelah region of Israel — young Ziv Nitzan came across a rare artefact. As she explored the path with her family, she picked up what looked like an ordinary stone. But after brushing off the sand, Ziv uncovered an ancient scarab amulet believed to be around 3,800 years old. “Out of the 7,000 stones around her, she picked up one. Then she brushed off the sand and saw that something was different about it,” said Omer Nitzan, Ziv’s elder sister, in a translated video. “When she rubbed off the sand, we realised it wasn’t just a stone. I called my parents to come and look — and we realised we’d stumbled upon an archaeological find.”

Dr Daphna Ben-Tor, a specialist in ancient amulets and seals, identified the object as a Canaanite scarab from the Middle Bronze Age. She explained that such scarabs were typically used as seals and worn as amulets. They are often discovered in graves, public buildings, or private homes. Canaanite scarabs frequently carry symbols or inscriptions that reflect religious beliefs or social status.

Dr Ben-Tor added that the scarab beetle held deep symbolic meaning in ancient Egypt, representing renewal and creation. The Egyptian word for scarab is derived from the verb “to come into being,” and scarabs were often associated with divine incarnation.

Over the years, Tel Azekah has yielded numerous archaeological treasures, including city walls and agricultural installations from the Judahite Kingdom.

Professor Oded Lipschits, director at Tel Aviv University, said, “Excavation findings show that during the Middle and Late Bronze Ages, Tel Azekah was one of the most significant cities in the Judean lowlands.”

“The scarab found by Ziv adds to the growing list of Egyptian and Canaanite discoveries here, providing further evidence of the close cultural ties between Canaan and Egypt during that era,” he added.

In recognition of her accidental but remarkable contribution, Ziv Nitzan was awarded a certificate of excellence for good citizenship.