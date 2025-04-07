Trump tariffs: China appeals for calm, readies economic resilience plans

China has warned against panic in the face of Donald Trump’s tariff hikes, saying it has plenty of policy room to defend the economy but without ruling out negotiations with the US.

“The sky won’t fall even though the US abuse of tariffs will cause some impact on us,” the official People’s Daily said in a front-page editorial on Monday. “We must turn pressure into motivation.”

China is honing a domestic message of resilience after retaliating against Trump’s sweeping tariff announcements last week by imposing levies on US goods. With no compromise in sight, the unsigned article in the Communist Party’s mouthpiece publication laid out plans to counter the economic fallout by supporting domestic demand with stimulus measures such as lower interest rates.

The dimming prospect of a deal between the world’s two biggest economies has prompted a selloff in financial markets and raised speculation among investors that China might resort to aggressively devaluing the yuan against the dollar.

The Hang Sang China Enterprises Index, which tracks Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong, plunged 10.8 per cent, and was set for the worst day since the global financial crisis. The yield on China’s 10-year government bonds dropped 8 basis points to 1.63 per cent.

Also Read

The onshore yuan weakened 0.4 per cent even as the People’s Bank of China set the Chinese currency’s daily reference rate at a level that was much stronger than expected.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“China’s retaliation is likely to result in further tariff hikes from the US, which Beijing has probably anticipated and will have prepared the next raft of countermeasures. A full-blown trade war between the major economies is set to add more downside pressure on global growth.” — Chang Shu, Eric Zhu and Maeva Cousin

Under plans outlined in the People’s Daily, which is frequently used to express official policy views, China appears more committed to making bolstering domestic demand its “long-term strategy” and to turn consumption into a “major driver and ballast” for economic growth.

The government will look to boost consumer spending with “extraordinary strength,” cut rates and pump more long-term liquidity into the banking system whenever needed. It also has room to raise the fiscal deficit and sell more bonds to expand public spending, according to the article.

The commentary followed the tit-for-tat countermeasures announced Friday by President Xi Jinping’s government in response to Trump’s so-called reciprocal tariffs on China, including a 34 per cent tariff on all imports from the US and restrictions on some rare earth exports.

A potential window for major policy adjustments in China might open in late April, when the Communist Party’s decision-making body Politburo will convene to review the economy. Chinese officials will also have the chance of holding their first in-person talks with the Trump team when they travel to Washington later this month for the annual International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings.

The official Xinhua News Agency said on Saturday that Beijing will continue to take “resolute measures” to safeguard its sovereignty, security and other interests. US tariffs announced last week will raise levies on nearly all Chinese products to at least 54 per cent, potentially crippling exports to the US. The article in the People’s Daily suggested a range of other possible measures. Key economic indicators for the first quarter are due before the Politburo conclave. Most analysts anticipate growth likely held up thanks to front-loading of exports and recovering consumption while investment improved because of previous support introduced by the government.

“Concrete and effective policy steps will be taken to firmly stabilize the capital market and restore market confidence, with relevant contingency actions to be rolled out in succession,” it said.

In addition, governments at all levels will assist industries and businesses severely hurt by the standoff, according to the article.

Authorities will support companies in adjusting their business strategies and guide them to expand into domestic and non-American markets while striving to maintain trade with the US as much as possible.

The commentary acknowledged the tariff impact, saying that the new 34 per cent levy, together with the previously imposed US tariffs, “will significantly suppress bilateral trade.” China’s exports are set to face a blowback in the short term, creating more downward pressure on the economy, it said.

The Chinese-language article indicated, however, that the US may be hurt more by the trade war because it “relies heavily” on China for a wide range of consumer goods as well as intermediate products.

Shipments to the US have declined and account for less than 15 per cent of China’s total exports, from more than 19 per cent in 2018, according to the People’s Daily. It said “there’s huge potential for the economic and trade cooperation with emerging markets.”

It also made clear the trade showdown didn’t come as a surprise and Chinese leadership had already mapped out plans for how to respond. “China has been engaged in a trade war with the US for eight years and has accumulated extensive experience in the fighting,” it added.

Invoking Xi’s previous comparison of the Chinese economy with a “vast sea,” it vowed to “resist the invasion of trade cold waves and eventually let the world see the composure and determination of the sea that embraces all rivers.”