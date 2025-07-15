Home / World News / Israeli defence minister calls strike on Syrian tanks a 'warning' to regime

Israeli defence minister calls strike on Syrian tanks a 'warning' to regime

The IDF attacked targets in Syria as a message and a clear warning to the Syrian regime - we will not allow harm to the Druze in Syria, Katz said

Israel Flag, Israel
IDF will not allow the existence of a military threat in southern Syria and will act against it: Katz | (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 7:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Speaking about the Israeli military's attack on tanks on the move in southern Syria on Monday, Defence Minister Israel Katz declared, "The IDF attacked targets in Syria as a message and a clear warning to the Syrian regime - we will not allow harm to the Druze in Syria."

Earlier today (Monday), several tanks were identified in the area between Al-Sijin and Sama, moving toward As-Suwayda in southern Syria. The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) attacked the tanks in order to prevent their arrival in the area.

"The presence of these assets in southern Syria could pose a threat to the State of Israel," said the IDF, adding that it, "will not allow the existence of a military threat in southern Syria and will act against it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

14 million children did not receive a single vaccine in 2024, says UN

US imposes 17% duty on Mexican tomatoes hoping to boost local production

US Supreme Court allows Trump to cut nearly 1,400 Education Department jobs

Four people killed in small plane crash at London Southend airport: Police

Over 20 states sue Trump admin over frozen funding for school programmes

Topics :israelIsrael-PalestineSyriaMiddle East

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story