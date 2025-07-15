Home / World News / US Supreme Court allows Trump to cut nearly 1,400 Education Department jobs

US supreme court
US Supreme Court is allowing President Trump to layoff employees from the Education department |(Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 7:07 AM IST
The Supreme Court is allowing President Donald Trump to put his plan to dismantle the Education Department back on track and go through with laying off nearly 1,400 employees.

With the three liberal justices in dissent, the court on Monday paused an order from US District Judge Myong Joun in Boston, who issued a preliminary injunction reversing the layoffs and calling into question the broader plan.

The layoffs will likely cripple the department, Joun wrote. A federal appeals court refused to put the order on hold while the administration appealed.

The high court action enables the administration to resume work on winding down the department, one of Trump's biggest campaign promises.

Donald Trump US Supreme Court Donald Trump administration US education layoff

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

