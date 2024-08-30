Israeli Defence Minister Gallant discusses war goals with IDF chief

Israel's Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant recently held a strategic briefing and discussion together with the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) Chief of the General Staff and senior IDF officials. The focus of the discussion was expanding the goals of the war to include ensuring the return of Israel's northern communities to their homes following a change in the security situation. At the same time, Israel must remain committed to dismantling Hamas and ensuring the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The IDF's military achievements in Gaza have enabled the return of most of the southern communities to their homes," said Gallant. "The military achievements have also created the conditions that enabled the return of a large number of hostages, and created the conditions required to return a large number of the remaining hostages," he said.

"Our mission on the northern front is clear," he added, "to ensure the safe return of northern communities to their homes. In order to achieve this goal, we must expand the goals of the war, and include the safe return of Israel's northern residents to their homes. This will not diminish our absolute commitment to dismantling Hamas and returning the hostages. Once we formulate this proposal, I will raise it before the Prime Minister and the Cabinet."

Sharing a post on X, he said, "As part of our commitment to return the residents of the north to their homes safely, after the change in the security situation at the border - today, I held a discussion with the Chief of Staff and the top of the IDF regarding the need to expand the goals of the war and integrate this mission into them."

The post further said, "Emphasising the issue with the goals of the war will not at all diminish our absolute commitment to the dismantling of Hamas and the Shabbat abducted to Israel.