Israeli embassy staffer stabbed in China, admitted to hospital: Report

The attack on the Israeli embassy staffer has further strained relations between Israel and China

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 3:29 PM IST
An employee at the Israeli Embassy in China was stabbed on Friday, the Israeli foreign ministry told the Times of Israel on Friday. The individual is now receiving medical treatment at a hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

This incident comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas, with the latter calling for a "day of rage" on Friday. In response, Israelis and Jews worldwide have been advised to be on high alert.

Strained relations between Israel, China

The attack on the Israeli embassy staffer has further strained relations between Israel and China, with Israel's envoy to Beijing expressing disappointment over China's lack of condemnation of the recent Hamas attacks. 

"The ambassador expressed Israel's deep disappointment with Chinese announcements and statements about the recent events in the south, where there was no clear and unequivocal condemnation of the terrible massacre committed by the terrorist organisation Hamas against innocent civilians and the abduction of dozens of them to Gaza," Israel's foreign ministry on Friday.

More than 1,200 Israelis and 1,530 Palestinians have been killed in the week-long conflict between Israel and Hamas, with thousands injured and hundreds of thousands displaced. Meanwhile, there are strong indications that Israel is readying a massive ground offensive on the Gaza Strip following the militants' attacks.

Israel-Hamas war rages

On Friday, Israel's military called for all civilians of Gaza City, more than 1 million people, to relocate south within 24 hours. Hours before the evacuation order was issued, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said, "Now is a time for war."

Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas terrorist group that led Saturday's attacks and said Hamas tunnels, military compounds, senior operatives' residences and weapons storage warehouses were among 750 military targets struck overnight.

Also Read: Israel-Hamas war: Iran's warning, support from world leaders, and more

A ground invasion of the narrow and densely populated Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million people, poses a serious risk, with Hamas threatening to kill Israeli hostages. Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian protests were expected around the world and the United States and regional leaders planned meetings amid fears that conflict could spread.

(With agency inputs)

Topics :israelHamasChinaBS Web ReportsGaza

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 3:29 PM IST

