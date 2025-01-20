Captivity, 'gift bags', and homecoming: Inside the Israel-Hamas exchange

Three Israeli hostages, freed after 15 months of captivity by Hamas, were handed ‘gift bags’ upon their release. These bags reportedly contained photos taken during their captivity, a photo of Gaza, and a ‘certificate’. Visuals show the hostages, who were captured during the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israeli cities, holding the bags.

The gesture sparked outrage on social media, with many condemning it as ‘cruel’ and ‘disturbing’, while some Hamas supporters praised it.

The hostages were released as part of a deal in which 90 Palestinian prisoners were freed under a 42-day truce mediated by Qatar, the US, and Egypt. Among those released were Emily Damari, 28, Romi Gonen, 24, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31. Their return was met with emotional reunions and celebrations, with people lining streets to welcome them. They are expected to spend several days in the hospital recovering from the ordeal.

The Israeli military shared footage showing an emotional moment as Romi’s father broke down in tears upon witnessing his daughter’s release. Doron’s family expressed immense relief following her return and extended gratitude to those who stood by them throughout the challenging period. Emily, with a bandaged hand, was seen reuniting with her mother, Mandy Damari, who had survived the attack by seeking refuge in a safe room.

Doron Steinbrecher’s family issued a statement praising her resilience: “Our heroic Dodo, who survived 471 days in Hamas captivity, begins her rehabilitation journey today.” Simultaneously, celebrations broke out in Beitunia, West Bank, as Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli jails.

The ongoing truce aims to facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza, devastated by Israel’s military response to the Hamas attacks. This ceasefire marks the second such agreement since the conflict began. A previous week-long ceasefire in November 2023 also saw hostages and prisoners exchanged.

The October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths, primarily civilians, and 251 hostages were taken. Israel’s subsequent strikes on Gaza caused widespread destruction and significant loss of life, with the Hamas-run health ministry reporting 46,899 fatalities, most of them civilians.