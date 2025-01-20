Donald Trump as the 47th president on January 20, 2025. Trump, the Republican candidate, won the presidential elections held in early November 2024, with the results declared on November 6. The US is set to witness the swearing-in ofas the 47th president on January 20, 2025. Trump, the Republican candidate, won the presidential elections held in early November 2024, with the results declared on November 6.

ALSO READ: From TikTok to Israel-Hamas: What Donald Trump said at Maga rally In accordance with the 20th Amendment, the outgoing president’s term ends at noon, and shortly after, the president-elect is sworn into office.

The Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee has outlined an exciting schedule for the ceremony, which will kick off with a musical prelude performed by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Combined Choirs and ‘The President’s Own’ US Marine Band.

Senator Amy Klobuchar will officially begin the event, with invocations from Timothy Cardinal Dolan and Rev Franklin Graham. Opera singer Christopher Macchio will also perform ‘Oh, America!’.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, appointed by Trump in 2018, will administer the oath to Vice President-elect JD Vance. Country singer Carrie Underwood will then perform ‘America the Beautiful’, accompanied by the Armed Forces Chorus and the US Naval Academy Glee Club.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath to Donald Trump, who will then deliver his inaugural address. The ceremony will conclude with a benediction by religious leaders, including Rabbi Ari Berman and Imam Husham Al-Husainy, and Macchio will perform the national anthem.

Global audiences can tune in to the live telecast of the ceremony via platforms such as CSPAN's YouTube stream and the official White House website.

Donald Trump swearing-in time

The swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump will start at 10 pm IST.

Donald Trump swearing-in ceremony: When to watch it?

The inauguration ceremony will commence around 10 pm IST on January 20, with Trump's swearing-in scheduled for approximately half an hour later. Due to expected cold temperatures, the event will be held indoors at the Capitol Rotunda instead of the US Capitol’s West Front. The ceremony will last about an hour.

Trump inauguration: Where to watch it in India?

Major news outlets like NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, and Fox News will live-stream the ceremony on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter). The event can also be watched on the White House’s official website.

For UK viewers, BBC One will air the event at 3.30 pm GMT, with live streaming available on iPlayer. Sky News, ITV, and Channel 4 will also cover the ceremony. In Australia, the ceremony will be broadcast by ABC, Seven, Nine, Ten, and SBS, starting early on January 21 between 2.30 and 3.30 am AEDT.

Trump inauguration: Key attendees

Originally planned for the Capitol’s outdoor grounds, the ceremony will now take place indoors due to freezing weather conditions.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the 35-word presidential oath to Donald Trump. The event will be attended by various global dignitaries, including high-profile figures such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Former US presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W Bush are expected to attend, along with international leaders like China’s President Xi Jinping, Argentina’s President Javier Milei, and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban. India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is also set to attend the event.