Israeli lawmakers give first approval to new judicial overhaul Bill

In a stormy session broadcast live, Parliament’s constitution committee, dominated by Netanyahu's nationalist-religious ruling coalition, voted in favour of the bill that limits “reasonableness” as a standard of judicial review. At present, the Supreme Court can rule against government and elected officials’ decisions if they are deemed unreasonable.

Israeli lawmakers on Tuesday gave an initial nod to a bill that limits Supreme Court power to rule against the government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he would press on with contentious changes to the justice system.