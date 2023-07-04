Home / World News / Israeli lawmakers give first approval to new judicial overhaul Bill

Jul 04 2023 | 11:01 PM IST
Israeli lawmakers on Tuesday gave an initial nod to a bill that limits Supreme Court power to rule against the government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he would press on with contentious changes to the justice system.
In a stormy session broadcast live, Parliament’s constitution committee, dominated by Netanyahu's nationalist-religious ruling coalition, voted in favour of the bill that limits “reasonableness” as a standard of judicial review. At present, the Supreme Court can rule against government and elected officials’ decisions if they are deemed unreasonable.

“You have taken the first step today and with God's help more steps to strengthen Israeli democracy will follow,” said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
 
After the committee vote, the shekel weakened by 0.3 per cent against the dollar. The bill still has to pass three readings in parliament to be written into law.

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

