Israeli military says its war jet downed unmanned aircraft over Gaza Strip

Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 10:44 AM IST
An Israeli fighter jet downed "an unidentified aircraft" over the Gaza Strip, Israel's military said in a statement.

"The aircraft was spotted and monitored by Israel Air Force Aerial Control Unit until its interception," the statement added on Monday.

It did not cross into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat at any stage, said the Army.

The incident came a day after another unmanned drone crossed into Israeli airspace from Syria before it was intercepted, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported that Israeli officials estimate that the drone was linked to Iran.

The Gaza Strip, a coastal Palestinian enclave, has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007 that has severely limited the movement of people and goods in and out of the territory. The blockade has been a major point of contention between Israel and the leadership of Hamas, an armed movement that runs Gaza.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

Topics :Israel-PalestineGaza

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 3:15 AM IST

