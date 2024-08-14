Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Israeli strikes on Gaza leave children orphaned, parents childless

Israeli strikes on Gaza leave children orphaned, parents childless

More than 10 months into its war with Hamas, Israel's relentless bombardment of the isolated territory has wiped out extended families

War, Israel-Gaza war
The Health Ministry in Gaza said 115 newborns have been killed in the territory since the war began | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Deir al-Balah
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 8:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reem Abu Hayyah, just three months old, was the only member of her family to survive an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip late Monday. A few miles (kilometres) to the north, Mohamed Abuel-Qomasan lost his wife and their twin babies -- just four days old -- in another strike.

More than 10 months into its war with Hamas, Israel's relentless bombardment of the isolated territory has wiped out extended families. It has left parents without children and children without parents or siblings.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

And some of the sole survivors are so young they will have no memory of those they lost.

The Israeli strike late Monday destroyed a home near the southern city of Khan Younis, killing 10 people. The dead included Abu Hayyah's parents and five siblings, ranging in age from 5 to 12, as well as the parents of three other children. All four children were wounded in the strike.

There is no one left except this baby, said her aunt, Soad Abu Hayyah. Since this morning, we have been trying to feed her formula, but she does not accept it, because she is used to her mother's milk.

The strike that killed Abuel-Qomasan's wife and newborns -- a boy, Asser, and a girl, Ayssel -- also killed the twins' maternal grandmother. As he sat in a hospital, stunned into near-silence by the loss, he held up the twins' birth certificates.

His wife, Joumana Arafa, a pharmacist, had given birth by cesarean section four days ago and announced the twins' arrival on Facebook. On Tuesday, he had gone to register the births at a local government office. While he was there, neighbours called to say the home where he was sheltering, near the central city of Deir al-Balah, had been bombed.

More From This Section

Laxman Narasimhan's ouster at Starbucks adds fuel to record-firing pace

US army soldier pleads guilty to vending sensitive military information

Was July 2023 or July 2024 hottest month on record? Depends on who you ask

3 dead in grenade attacks on store selling flags ahead of Pak's I-Day

Suspected Iranian cyber intrusion in US presidential race: What we know

I don't know what happened, he said. "I am told it was a shell that hit the house.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the strikes.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said 115 newborns have been killed in the territory since the war began.

The military says it tries to avoid harming Palestinian civilians, and blames their deaths on Hamas because the militants operate in dense residential areas, sometimes sheltering in and launching attacks from homes, schools, mosques and other civilian buildings.

But the army rarely comments on individual strikes, which often kill women and children. Gaza's Health Ministry says nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, without saying how many were fighters.

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250 in the Oct. 7 attack into southern Israel that ignited the war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has often said that they killed parents in front of their children and children in front of their parents" to illustrate the brutality of the attack, most recently in his July address to the United States Congress.

Israel's offensive has left thousands of orphans -- so many that local doctors employ an acronym when registering them: WCNSF, or wounded child, no surviving family. The United Nations estimated in February that some 17,000 children in Gaza are now unaccompanied, and the number is likely to have grown since.

The Abu Hayyah family was sheltering in an area that Israel had ordered people to evacuate in recent days. It was one of several such orders that have led hundreds of thousands to seek shelter in an Israeli-declared humanitarian zone consisting of squalid, crowded tent camps along the coast.

The vast majority of Gaza's population has fled their homes, often multiple times. The coastal strip, which is just 25 miles (40 kilometers) long by about 7 miles (11 kilometres) wide, has been completely sealed off by Israeli forces since May.

Around 84 per cent of Gaza's territory has been placed under evacuation orders by the Israeli military, according to the United Nations.

Many families have ignored the evacuation orders because they say nowhere feels safe, or because they are unable to make the arduous journey on foot, or because they fear they will never be able to return to their homes, even after the war.

Abuel-Qomasan and his wife had heeded orders to evacuate Gaza City in the opening weeks of the war. They sought shelter in central Gaza, as the army had instructed.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

News updates: Vinesh Phogat CAS verdict deferred to August 16 at 9:30 PM IST

Fitch cuts Israel's rating to A+ as Gaza war seen lasting into 2025

News updates: Intermittent rainfall in Delhi causes waterlogging, traffic snarls

Israel broadens its evacuation orders after deadly strike on Gaza shelter

Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school kills over 80 people, say officials

Topics :GazaGaza conflictIsrael-PalestinePalestine refugeesWar Conflict

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story