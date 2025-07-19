Jack Dorsey's Block to join S&P 500 index, replacing Hess after merger

By Emily Graffeo and Emily Mason

Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc. is set to join the S&P 500 index, a milestone that underscores the growing influence of digital payments and crypto in mainstream finance.

The fintech firm will replace Hess Corp. in the benchmark, following Chevron Corp.’s $53 billion acquisition of the energy producer.

ALSO READ: Jack Dorsey unveils decentralised messaging app Bitchat, built on Bluetooth Block, formerly known as Square, has evolved from a payments processor into a broader fintech player, offering peer-to-peer transfers, merchant services, and increasingly, consumer lending. The changes will go into effect prior to the start of trading on July 23, according to a press release from S&P Dow Jones Indices Friday. Shares of Block rose as much as 14 per cent in after-hours trading.