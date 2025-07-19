Trump sues Wall Street Journal, Murdoch for $10 bn over Epstein article

US President Donald Trump has filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal, its parent company News Corp, and its senior executives, including Rupert Murdoch and Chief Executive Robert Thomson. The suit, filed in a federal court in Miami, follows the publication of a report detailing Trump’s historical connections with wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump described the lawsuit as a “powerhouse” legal action aimed at holding “everyone involved” accountable for what he called a “false, malicious, defamatory, FAKE NEWS article” published in what he referred to as the “useless rag” Wall Street Journal.

Trump went on to assert that the lawsuit was not just about defending himself, but also about standing up for all Americans who, in his words, “will no longer tolerate the abusive wrongdoings of the Fake News Media.” He concluded the post by warning Murdoch and his associates to prepare for extensive legal proceedings, including depositions and witness testimony. Allegations of deliberate fabrication The dispute arises from a Wall Street Journal article that described a letter allegedly written by Trump and included in Epstein’s 50th birthday album in 2003. The article referred to sexually suggestive content and bore what the publication claimed was Trump’s name and signature. However, the letter itself was not published in full, nor were details provided about how it had been obtained.

ALSO READ: Press must learn to be truthful: Trump to sue WSJ for Epstein case report Trump denied writing or signing any such letter, calling the report “completely fabricated.” The lawsuit accuses the Journal of publishing “knowingly false and defamatory claims” with reckless disregard for the truth. It argues that the defendants failed to provide critical supporting evidence—such as the letter itself, the referenced illustration, or authentication of the signature—because “no such document exists.” The complaint states that the report was constructed with the intent to mislead the public and damage Trump’s reputation. Trump slams media, mentions settlements with ABC, CBS Trump also used his Truth Social post to reference previous legal victories, including multimillion-dollar settlements reached with ABC News, George Stephanopoulos, CBS, and 60 Minutes. He criticised media institutions, accusing them of spreading “disgusting lies” and “fraud” against the American people.

He also took aim at the Pulitzer Prizes, calling them “fake” and accusing the awarding bodies of legitimising what he claims is partisan misinformation. Recent developments in the Epstein case On the same day the suit was filed, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche submitted a motion requesting a federal court to unseal grand jury transcripts from both the Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell cases. ALSO READ: Trump authorises AG Pam Bondi to release Epstein grand jury records Maxwell was previously convicted of recruiting underage girls for Epstein’s abuse. Epstein himself died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The Justice Department has stated it intends to work with New York prosecutors to censor sensitive victim information before any release, citing the need to balance transparency with legal responsibilities to protect those involved. However, the department has stopped short of confirming it will release other related materials, despite earlier pledges to do so from Attorney General Pam Bondi. Trump supporters express frustration The Trump administration has reversed its earlier stance and now intends to release select files, following backlash from parts of the former president’s support base. Many of his supporters have expressed feelings of betrayal, citing a perceived failure to deliver on promises of transparency. Some have also questioned why the Justice Department initially hesitated to disclose additional Epstein-related material after months of growing anticipation.